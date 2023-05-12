Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 19,660 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.72 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

