Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,826,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,076 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

