Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,666 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.17.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

