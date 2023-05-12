Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.