CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.