Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Medtronic by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.