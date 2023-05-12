Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 16,970 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $203.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a PE ratio of 968.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $206.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,006 shares of company stock worth $8,763,553. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

