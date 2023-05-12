Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

