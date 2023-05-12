American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.