Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 17,638 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 49,636 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.63.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

