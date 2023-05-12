Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

