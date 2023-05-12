Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.25 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

