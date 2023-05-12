Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

