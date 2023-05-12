Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.75.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $392.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.