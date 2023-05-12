Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

