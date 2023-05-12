Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,839 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

