Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,532 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $31,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,087,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 73,848 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,780,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $205.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.80.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

