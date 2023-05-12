Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $31,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,475,000 after buying an additional 964,997 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $25.17 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.