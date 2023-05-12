Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $32,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $136.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

