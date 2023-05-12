Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $32,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.65 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

