Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $33,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $317,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.