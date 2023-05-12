iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.69% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.