Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $278.10 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.19 and a 200 day moving average of $250.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

