Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26.35 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

AXP stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.90. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

