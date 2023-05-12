Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 71,666 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,974,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.