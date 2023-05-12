iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

