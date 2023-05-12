Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $478,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Down 0.9 %

Graco stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.