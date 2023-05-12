Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

