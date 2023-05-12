Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $572,000 Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,560,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,134,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 750,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 122,632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.73 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

