Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.