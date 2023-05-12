Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USXF stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

