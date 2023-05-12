Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,774,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,372 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,201 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,911,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

