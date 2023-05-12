Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $147,968.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at $224,855,148.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,426,119. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

