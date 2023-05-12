Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stock Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.