Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 94,037 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

