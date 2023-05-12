Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CubeSmart Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.45%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

