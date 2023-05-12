Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

CBSH opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

