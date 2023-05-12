Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $278.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.