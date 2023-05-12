2,307 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

