2,476 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $137.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.