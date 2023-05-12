California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,263 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 739,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,142,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

