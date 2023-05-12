Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

UL opened at $54.28 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.