Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $60.02 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.58%.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

