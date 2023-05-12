Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,071 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,774,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530,746 shares of company stock worth $88,271,827. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.