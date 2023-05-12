Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.72 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.99 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,070 shares of company stock valued at $987,912. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

