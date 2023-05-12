Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,216 shares of company stock worth $18,268,759 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

