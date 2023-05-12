Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

