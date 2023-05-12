California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,665 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Builders FirstSource worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $117.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

