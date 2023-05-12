California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of East West Bancorp worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,142. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

