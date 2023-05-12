Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

